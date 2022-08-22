Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh weather update, Aug 22: Heavy rainfall alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted heavy rainfall in several Indian states, due to deep depression in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The IMD also forecasted heavy rainfalls at isolated places, which will move towards Madhya Pradesh, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The deep depression will continue to move west-northwestwards into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

Weather update, 22 Aug: What does IMD have to say about it?

IMD shared its concern over the weather in a tweet, stating "Deep Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast & Southeast Uttar Pradesh weakened into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today over the same region about 120 km west-northwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), 150 km southwest of Churk (Uttar Pradesh), 170 km east-southeast of Satna and 120 km east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh). It would continue to move west-northwestwards across north and weaken into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during next 24 hours".

— India (@Indiametdept) August 20, 2022

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: What is a coded weather warning?

IMD issues colour codes with the objective to aware people of the hazardous weather. These coded warnings are updated daily. Here is what they signify:





Colour Meaning Green Everything is good - and no hazards are expected. Thus, no advisory is issued. Yellow Be aware - Bad weather is spanning for a few days. This can be an obstacle in day to day lives. Orange Be prepared- Extreme bad weather- It can cause major disruptions and risky to daily lives. Red Take action - Most extreme bad weather- It can kill people, affect travelers and people might end up in bigger problem like floods, cyclones, etc.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: residents to be alerted

A rain alert has been issued in capital Dehradun, and other rocky districts of the state. As a precaution, the has advised being very careful in three districts of Uttarakhand, namely Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts.

Currently, heavy has become a cause of landslides. Apart from landslides, the problem of water logging is also real in the plains.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh

IMD has issued another heavy rain alert in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal experienced heavy rain for the extended weekend from Friday to Sunday. Jabalpur and neighbouring districts also experienced light rain on Friday.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Uttar Pradesh districts on alert

Due to incessant rains, the water level of rivers in Uttar Pradesh has been rising rapidly, especially in places such as Varanasi, Prayagraj and Bijnor. Water has entered people's homes due to water logging in low-lying areas. The has issued a rain alert in many districts of Uttar Pradesh today.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Maharashtra also joins the list

Some areas of Maharasthra are much more likely to experience heavy . Though Pune will receive little or moderate rainfall, Ghat areas of Pune, Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall, reports IMD by issuing an oranger alert. However, the adjoining Raigad district is on yellow alert, which is less severe than orange alert.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Orange alert issued in Himachal Pradesh

The situation of Himachal Pradesh is much worse than other states. The MeT department forecasted heavy rainfall in different parts of the state, such as Chamba, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts. The disaster management department of the state also issued a warning for landslides due to unprecedented rainfall till August 25. Till now, more than 18 people have been killed, while some went missing after heavy rainfall, flashfloods and landslides in the state.

"The next 5 days to see moderate to heavy rain. An orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for the whole state, yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24," said Bui Lal, Deputy Director of Stated said.

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Odisha and Bengal to get affected by heavy rainfall

Odisha is another state on high alert. West Bengal also experienced rainfall as Bay of Bengal developed a deep pressure area. However, the Meteorological Department has ruled out the possibility of the cyclone, and western districts might get some rainfall. According to a report, 12 districts of Odisha will witness heavy rainfall. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)