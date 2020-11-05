Uttarakhand sanctions Rs 29 cr for infra facilities for 38th National Games

Chief Minister on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 29.83 crore for developing infrastructure facilities for the 38th Games slated to be held in during 2021, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The amount has been approved for the first phase of three of the seven works recommended for the development of infrastructure facilities.

He has also given approval to Rs 5 crores for the construction of an international sports complex.

