SAI lodges FIR to demand probe into false ad for 2021 Khelo India Games

The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR and demanded an immediate probe after several athletes across the country were duped of money through a false advertisement for next year's Khelo India Games slated to be held in Panchkula.
"The Sports Authority of India has received several complaints from grassroot-level athletes from across the country that an advertisement has been posted on social media platforms inviting applications to participate in the Khelo India Games scheduled in Panchkula in Haryana in 2021," SAI said in a statement.
The advertisement also used "logos of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India and Khelo India, which misled several athletes to believe it to be a government advertisement.
"In the advertisement athletes have been asked to deposit Rs. 6000 for enrolling in the Khelo India camp and have been assured that they can participate in Khelo India Games after trials. A phone number was mentioned in advertisement," SAI said.
Acting as an aspirant, SAI has managed to get bank account details of the person, who is a resident of Agra," it added.
"The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR with the Uttar Pradesh police and asked for an immediate investigation of the issue."
The apex body further made it clear that no trails are conducted by SAI/Khelo India.
"Athletes qualify for participating in Khelo India Games based on their performances in School Games/University Games organised by SGFI/AIU," it said.
--IANS
aak/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
