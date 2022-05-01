PM greets people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on their statehood day

-
-
The Vice President and Prime Minister on Sunday greeted people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the state formation day.
Wishing people of Gujarat, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on their state formation day. Known for its spiritual heritage, iconic monuments and diverse wildlife, #Gujarat has contributed immensely to the growth of the nation. May the state continue its rapid strides for development."
In his greeting to the people of Maharashtra, Vice President Naidu said, "Heartiest greetings to the people of Maharashtra on their state formation day. Maharashtra is known for its rich history, scenic beauty & vibrant culture. The state has played an important role in national development. My best wishes for the state's continuous growth."
In a tweet Prime Minister Narandra Modi said, "On Gujarat's Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years."
In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra."
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
