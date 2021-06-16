Vacationers head to the hills to de-stress as states start unlock process

Hills, wildlife sanctuaries and beaches have become the go-to destination for vacationers as States unlock after a stringent lockdown and hotels with properties in leisure destinations, particularly hills, are seeing people making a beeline. In recent weeks states like Maharashtra and Delhi have eased Covid-19 norms. Several states are also relaxing RT-PCR travel requirements with reduction in cases.

Over the past fortnight, chains including ITC Hotels, Indian Hotels, Raddisson Hotel Group and premium boutique brand like The Postcard Hotel are seeing the occupancy at their properties either reach the near optimum level or being completely sold out.

Owing to the high demand, their average daily rates (ADRs) have crossed the 2019 levels. Even city hotels are seeing the staycation trend coming back strongly over the weekend as people take a quick break after being cooped up in their houses during the lockdown.

“The luxury segment will be the first to recover,” said Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel. He says it for a reason. Post Card’s newly opened property in Gir, Gujarat that commands a hefty Rs20,000 to 22,000 per night has been all booked since it opened on June 1. Most weekends are sold out, said Chopra, adding that the current booking trend shows that July will be a bumper month for the Goa property. “The forward booking trend is very strong. It is unprecedented,” he pointed out.

Weekend occupancies in leisure destinations like Karjat and Alibaug are beginning to show recovery compared to last month, said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations at Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia.

“We are also seeing enquiries for weddings and corporate bookings in destinations like Alibaug and Ahmedabad.” However, owing to fluid situations in government norms, guests are exercising caution in confirming these bookings. These are still early trends and a more definitive picture will emerge over the next few weeks, said Saxena.

Others are witnessing similar trends. “Our properties including ITC Grand Bharat in Gurgaon, WelcomHotel Shimla and the just launched WelcomHotel Tavleen Chail, are all sold out,” said the spokesperson at ITC Hotel.

It reflects the positive sentiment around travel, the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson at Indian Hotels said the company's hotels and resorts in destinations such as Rajasthan, Rishikesh, Theog, Corbett, Nashik have witnessed a “substantial increase” in occupancies. There has also been an increased popularity for homestays given that they provide safe and socially distanced getaways for families. IHCL’s ama Stays & Trails bungalows in Madh Island, Lonavala and Khadakvalsa and also South Goa have seen consecutive bookings, the spokesperson added.

Manav Thadani, founder, Hotelivate pointed out that the work from anywhere trend has really helped the homestay segment and people are checking into these properties for long stays. The duration of the stay has doubled and rates have gone up.

Learning from last year’s lockdown, resorts located at the key leisure location are fully prepared and are already running on high occupancies over weekends, says Nandivardhan Jain, CEO, Noesis Capital & Advisors. “This has attracted interest from the investor community, who are looking for value acquisition opportunities,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, even lesser known regional brands like Dehradun-based Leisure Hotels are seeing a good demand. “Our properties in Kasauli and Dharmshala have seen occupancy reach 65 per cent from zero per cent. No one is negotiating. People just want to get away from their homes,” said Vibhas Prasad, Director at the firm that manages and owns resorts and hotels in Uttarakhand, Himachal and Goa. It charges a room night ranging from Rs12000 to Rs40,000. “No one is negotiating. People are just looking to get away,” said Prasad, adding that the ADRs have surpassed the 2019 levels.

Online travel booking firms confirm the trend. Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip said the booking patterns on its platform indicate that confidence is building back in travel with cancellations being limited to only 10 per cent of overall bookings being made for the month of June. This is equivalent to the number of cancellations that were made in February this year. “We are also seeing people book weekend getaways and staycations with many booking hotels for a minimum of two to three nights,” said Prakash.

Nishant Pitti co-founder and CEO at EaseMyTrip said the online booking platform can see a growth of over 40 per cent in the travel bookings in the past one week for hill stations and nearby tourist spots. “We can see that the majority of the bookings are still happening at the last minute instead of advance bookings that used to happen earlier,” said Pitti. “With the number of queries and bookings increasing on a daily basis, we expect the market to grow multi-folds by next month as restrictions will be further eased,” he said.