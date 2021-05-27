Vaccination for 18-44 group remains suspended for 4th day in Delhi: Atishi

Around 34,000 people were vaccinated in Delhi on May 26 and the majority of jabs were provided by private hospitals, AAP MLA said on Thursday, highlighting the acute shortage of vaccines the city government has been grappling with.

She also said 42 per cent of the people (24.32 lakh) in the 45 plus category have received at least one dose of vaccine.

"This is the fourth consecutive day that the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group has remained suspended," said.

It's a cause for serious concern. Delhi has not received any more doses from the manufacturers so far. The makers have made it clear that they have been supplying vaccine to states according to the directions by the Centre, she said.

"As many as 34,147 people got vaccinated on May 26. Of this, most of the jabs were given at private hospitals," said.

She appealed to the central government to immediately approve vaccines such as Moderna, J&J and Pfizer which have been approved for use by around 60 countries.

A total of 52.25 lakh doses have been administered in Delhi so far since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 11.79 lakh people have received both the doses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)