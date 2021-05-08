Vaccination of people in 18-44 age group to begin on May 10 in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns, wants namesake at helm
Single-dose vaccine may be effective for Covid-19 survivors: Study
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
-
Vaccination of people aged 18-44 years will begin on May 10 in Uttarakhand.
Announcing this here on Saturday, Health Secretary Amit Negi said the first consignment of one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine for people in that age group has been received.
Around 50 lakh people of this age group are to be inoculated for free in Uttarakhand during the drive, he said.
Originally scheduled to start on May 1, the drive could not begin on time due to non-availability of vaccines.
Apart from registering on the Covin portal, beneficiaries will have to take a prior online appointment for vaccination.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU