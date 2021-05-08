229 taxmen died of Covid; Thakur says nation will remain grateful

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday condoled the death of 229 taxmen in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications, saying the nation will always remain grateful to them.
The minister said that as many as 110 officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and 119 officials of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have lost their lives in the line of duty amid the pandemic.
"You are risking your lives in service of the nation in this hour of crisis and the nation is grateful for your service. It is because of your service that essential medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and equipment are being swiftly cleared at various ports of entry.
"It is because of your service that the wheels of the government system are running efficiently," the minister said.
The Finance Ministry was one of the hardest hit ministries during the pandemic, Thakur said.
"I also want to take a moment to remember 110 officers of CBIC and 119 officers of CBDT who have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones," the minister said and appealed to everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated.
The CBDT and the CBIC are primarily into revenue collection.
The Finance Ministry has taken various steps, including setting up of testing camps at period interval and motivating officer and staff for vaccination.
Besides, the ministry is coordinating with hospitals and medicine suppliers and oxygen supplier to help officers ans staff and their family members who may need help.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU