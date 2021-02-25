Vehicle with explosive substance found near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai

A suspicious vehicle with



gelatin, an explosive material, inside was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in on Thursday evening, police said.

The vehicle was found on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, a police official said.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, he said.

It was not an assembled explosive device, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh told newschannels that the vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found some distance away from the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

The Crime Branch of police is conducting probe, he said.

