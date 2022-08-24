JUST IN
TMS Ep244: Farmers' agitation, Indian defence, 4-wheeler stocks, e-way bill
Rep vs Rep: Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats
Top Headlines: India's nuclear power push gains traction; Adani-NDTV deal
Is India seeing a revival of farmers' agitation?
Govt executing each scheme covering all eligible persons: FM Sitharaman
Twitter trashes ex-worker's claim that India forced it to hire 'govt agent'
Is India becoming more self-reliant in defence?
Latest news LIVE: 3 IAF officers sacked over accidental firing of Brahmos
ED files money laundering case against Manish Sisodia under PMLA
Delhi sees 50% jump in daily Covid cases at 959, records 9 deaths
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Flood in Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rainfall; 5 killed in last 24 hours
Business Standard

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive for a second time

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19, informed through Twitter

Topics
Amitabh Bachchan | Coronavirus

ANI  Bollywood 

Amitabh Bachchan
Photo: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "I have just tested CoViD + positive ... all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also ..."

Well, this is not the first time Big B has tested positive for COVID-19. In July 2020, he tested positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalized for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested COVID positive.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9.

After 'Brahmastra', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The makers of the film recently announced the release date - October 7, 2022.Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Amitabh Bachchan

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 08:35 IST

`