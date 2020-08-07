VHP-BJP to reach out to 100 million households for donations to Ram Mandir

-

After the grand Bhoomipujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have decided to seek the help of the masses to build the temple. The two outfits have set a target of installing Ram idols in 275,000 villages across the country, and of approaching 100 million households to collect donations for the construction of the massive struture in Ayodhya.
In order to connect the temple issue with the masses, BJP and VHP workers will seeks a nominal donation of Rs 11 from each of the 100 million families they meet. They hope to collect Rs 5,000 crore in this way for the Ram Mandir. Till Tuesday, the day before the Bhoomipujan, the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had Rs 41 crore as donations for the construction, including Rs 11 crore from noted saint Morari Bapu and a few others. On the day of Bhoomipujan, several invitees had also donated generously.
According to the main architect of the temple, Chadrakant Devpura, the cost of Ram Mandir was earlier estimated at Rs 100 crore. That is set to increase now with the change in the design. VHP office-bearers said that a campaign would be launched very soon to set up Ram idols in 275,000 villages, apart from collecting Rs 11 each from crores of households.
It may be recalled that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath too had appealed ro the people to financially support the construction of the temple. The Teerth Kshetra Trust has said that a large number of people have donated gold and silver. However, the trust has asked people to donate in cash only as it has no provision to store precious metals. General secretary of Nikhil Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kunal Kishore, has announced a support of Rs 10 crore on behalf of Mahavir Mandir, Patna. Other religious institutions and seers have also come forward with donations. Bullion traders in Lucknow and Hyderabad have already donated gold and silver bars.
Trust officials say the temple will be completed by 2024. However, the first phase will be ready by 2022.
