Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hails ex-prez Kalam's contribution to country

-
ALSO READ
Iran's sole nuclear power plant up and running after emergency shutdown
Govts should think beyond loan waivers, says VP Venkaiah Naidu
VP Naidu, PM Narendra Modi to interact with Governors on Wednesday
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout "nuclear terrorism": Details here
Nuclear Power Corp to spend Rs 18,000 cr on capital expenditure in FY22
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary and said his stellar contribution strengthened India's defence and space capabilities.
The former president was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet and educationist, who had excelled in different fields and served the nation till his demise on this day in 2015 at the age of 83.
Kalam was conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nuclear science and came to be known as the people's president.
"My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his Punya Tithi today. He was a distinguished scientist, a visionary statesman & above all a great human being," Naidu said on his official Twitter handle.
"His stellar contribution strengthened our defence & space capabilities," the vice president said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU