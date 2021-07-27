Cong MP Manicka Tagore gives adjournment notice in LS over Pegasus issue

-
Congress MP Manicka Tagore on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal.
"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined democracy in India and to have a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry announced immediately," Congress MP in his notice said.
Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into reports of the government using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists.
The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.
