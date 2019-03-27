Vijay Mallya's pledged share sale fetches over Rs 1000 crore

JUST IN
Military space race: How ASAT missile will help India close gap with China
BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

In this file photo dated April 27, 2018, Vijay Mallya arrives for a hearing for his extradition case in London. UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India, Feb 4, 2019.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) of Karnataka has recovered Rs 1008 crore by liquidating shares of United Breweries (Holding) held by fugitive offender Vijay Mallya. These shares have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering probe involving Mallya and debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines, enforcement agency said on Wednesday. The move will help State Bank of India (SBI)-led bank consortium to reduce its large outstanding debt against Kingfisher Airlines and Mallya. This among the big recovery action taken by the authorities since Mallya left India in 2016. The shares were pledged as collateral with Yes Bank by then Mallya-owned firm United Breweries.

Upon the attachment notice by the DRT issued last year, the bank had challenged the move in the Karnataka High Court said that these shares had been already attached by the enforcement agency. The Court had last month directed bank to surrender these in favour of the recovery officer in Bengeluru within a period of three weeks from the date of receipt of the order. The court further stated that the attachment and the sale, if any, of the shares in question shall be subject to decision by the Competent Court including the order passed by the Special Court under the provisions of the Act. Subsequently, recovery officer published a notice on March 11 for sale of 74,04,932 shares of UBHL. The company, however sought stay on proposed share sale from PMLA court in Mumbai which was rejected by the Court on March 26.

Mallya held 7.91 per cent stake in UB Holdings in his personal capacity as of December 2016, while total promoter holdings in the company stood at 52 per cent. The ED attachment includes the 41.3 million of UB shares, which were being held by Mallya and his group companies controlled directly or indirectly. This is almost 16 per cent stake in the company. One of the key promoters Heineken N.V. holds about 44 per cent of UB, which was once controlled by Mallya, while 23 per cent shares held by UB promoter and promoter group are pledged. So far, the ED has attached assets and properties worth Rs 9,700 crore held by Mallya and his companies in connection with an alleged IDBI Bank loan fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
