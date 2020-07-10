Vikas Dubey, blamed for deaths of 8 cops, killed in encounter: Police

gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur after arrest yesterday. "Dubey was killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident," said Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal.



This happened after one of the vehicles of the convoy of Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back history-sheeter Dubey from to Kanpur overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rains.



As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing. Two STF personnel were also injured in the encounter, reports IANS.Critically inured Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.Earlier, five members of the Vikas Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.





Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.