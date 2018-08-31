'Village Food Factory': Meet Gopinath, who made his father a celebrity

A family that eats together, stays together. A YouTuber from Tiruppur, a town near Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu, has taken this age-old wisdom a step further by getting his family to also cook and film together.

In the process, he has created a YouTube food channel that today has over 1.78 million subscribers from across the world and gets some 6,000 new visitors every day. Village Food Factory — the channel — is the brainchild of A Gopinath, a 27-year-old from Salem who gave up a job at Infosys to chase a dream that was planted in his head when he was in Class VII. ...