Violence at Visva-Bharati: Campus to remain closed till situation improves

Following violence over the erection of boundary wall around the Poush Mela ground, Visva-Bharati authorities on Monday decided to close down the university campus for an indefinite period.

However, the admission and examination process, and emergency services will be taken care of, the authorities of the central university said in a statement.

"In view of vandalism today leading to the destruction of university property worth lakhs due to the complete absence of police deployment, it has been decided to bring the matter to the notice of Hon'ble Chancellor (Prime Minister).

"Given the volatile situation in the campus, and also the threat to many colleagues with dire consequences, it has been unanimously resolved in the meeting of all directors, principals and HODs to close the university till the situation improves," the statement read.

The varsity demanded that those who were engaged in vandalism in the campus be booked immediately and stern action be taken against them to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

Claiming non-availability of police forces and "sudden withdrawal of the NVF ( Volunteer Force) deployed for the security of the vice-chancellor on Sunday night, it was unanimously resolved in the said meeting to request the MHRD to arrange alternative security forces in the entire campus so as to avoid damage of assets, including treasures," the statement said.

It also claimed that no action was taken despite an application to the local sub-divisional officer, copies of which were sent to the district magistrate and the district superintendent of police, for imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the area around the fair ground.

The district administration has convened a meeting with the university authorities and other stakeholders on Wednesday to look into the matter.

Trouble erupted at Visva-Bharati campus in Birbhum district on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties to protest against the construction of a boundary wall around the ground where a century-old 'Poush Mela' used to be held.

The university has decided not to organise the fair held in December.

The university authorities said that the fence is required to be constructed to honour the verdict of the Green Tribunal, which had on November 1, 2017, said that a "barrier needs to be constructed to demarcate the mela ground from the university and the locality."



The statement said that the ground belongs to Visva- Bharati and the university is within its rights to construct a fence there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)