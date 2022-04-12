Violence on university campuses should be avoided: UGC chairman

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people in JNU violence case
Police tightens security at JNU to maintain peace a day after clashes
Controversial JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chairman
JNU condemns violence involving students' union, ABVP members
Several injured after student unions ABVP, AISA clash in JNU Sunday night
-
Violence of any kind on university campuses should be avoided, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, referring to the recent clash between two students group at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here.
The violence took place at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in its mess, with police saying 20 students were injured in the clash.
"Any kind of violence on university campuses should be avoided," Kumar said at a press conference in response to a question about the JNU incident.
The two students groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while JNU authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP
Kumar who was JNU vice chancellor before holding the top post at the UGC, said, "every university has standard procedures in place to act in cases of violence on campus and conduct proctorial enquiries".
Earlier, in the day the Ministry of Education sought a report from JNU on the issue.
The varisty's administration has warned students of disciplinary action if they are found indulging in any kind of violence on campus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU