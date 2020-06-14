Virtual reality: BJP's campaign blueprint for Bihar polls in Covid-19 era

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Jan Samwad programme on June 7 for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, office-bearers, elected representatives, and workers in Bihar marked a pivotal change in the party’s campaigning style and approach. Shah was not present in Patna or any other Bihar town when he spoke for nearly 40 minutes.

He took the mic at the party’s Delhi headquarters, appropriately masked, to signify the omnipresence of coronavirus. The Bihar contingent heard him out at the Patna office. Although Shah maintained the public meeting had nothing to do with the ...