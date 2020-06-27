Waiting for hours, long queues: Stranded Indians making it home in pandemic

It was past-midnight on March 9, and at 35,000 feet in the sky, this reporter was browsing the movie catalogue aboard Air India 103 an hour after take-off on a flight to the US. The choice was Contagion, starring Kate Winslet, fitting with the general narrative of an unknown virus.

More than three months later, having been stuck in a foreign land, it was finally time to return home on a US-India repatriation flight--part of the Vande Bharat Mission. In the first two phases of the repatriation mission, seats on specially scheduled flights were allocated to those who had applied. Only ...