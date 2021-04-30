Walmart, Flipkart, PhonePe announces support for India's pandemic battle

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said on Friday it will use its global resources to expand support for Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

Walmart, the Foundation, and PhonePe, along with Walmart’s Global Technology and Sourcing hubs, are collaborating to counter shortages, support the national vaccination drive and donate to organizations making a difference in communities nationwide.

“ is a global family. We feel the impact of this devastating surge on our associates, families and friends across India, and it’s important that we come together to support however we can,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Inc.

Walmart will donate up to 20 oxygen-generating plants and 20 cryogenic containers for storage and transportation, as well as more than 3,000 concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders for delivering oxygen therapy to patients at home or in the hospital. These are being sourced globally and will be donated to hospitals and NGOs in India for distribution. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have also committed to fund an additional 2,500 oxygen concentrators as part of the U.S.-India Business Council and U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s joint relief effort.

Walmart Foundation is donating $2 million to support various NGOs in India. A total of about $1 million will be allocated through the Walmart Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to recommend support for Doctors for You to operate isolation centres and temporary hospitals, as well as provide personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers. The other $1 million will be allocated to GIVE Foundation Inc. to its Covid-19 response fund, which will support physical infrastructure and equipment for the medical sector in India, prioritizing the most impacted and vulnerable communities.

Walmart, and are promoting Covid-19 vaccination by setting up on-site and free clinics for associates and their households, as well as and PhonePe’s full-time contractors and delivery workers.

Flipkart is allying with GiveIndia to raise funds to provide critical medical supplies such as oxygen, PPE kits, hand sanitisers and other essentials at Covid-19 centres, charitable hospitals and for healthcare workers in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.