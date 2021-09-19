Water level in River Ganga rises, operation of boats suspended

-
ALSO READ
boAt Rockerz 330 review: Affordable yet impressive neckband-style earphones
Evacuation of families begin as Ganga, Yamuna cross danger mark
boAt launches XTEND smartwatch with Alexa, 7-day battery for Rs 2,999
Covid: Bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UP's Prayagraj
Six more bodies found floating in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur
-
Continuous rain over the past few days has led to a rise in the water level of the Ganges in Varanasi causing authorities to suspend operations of boat services.
According to the reports of the Central Water Commission, Ganga is flowing just two meters below the warning point.
"The speed of rising water in the Ganges was 4 cm per hour on Saturday, which decreased on Sunday and is rising at the speed of 2 cm per hour," said the report.
"Due to the rising water in the Ganges, the connectivity of all the Ghats has been broken and boat operations in the Ganges have been stopped," the report added.
The report further stated that the authorities Ganga Aarti to be held at Dashashwamedh Ghat had also had to be changed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU