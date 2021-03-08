- National Conference's Abdullah pitches for thaw in Indo-Pakistan relations
WB Election LIVE: Modi, Mamata trade charges as poll heat takes over Bengal
West Bengal Election Live Updates: A combative Banerjee cautioned the people of West Bengal against the BJP's "riot mongering" and the "grave threat" the state faced from "divisive forces"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Mamata Banerjee of "betraying and insulting" the people of West Bengal, provoking an angry retort from the chief minister, who called him a "liar". Addressing his first rally in West Bengal at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of state Assembly polls, Modi accused Banerjee of nepotism by choosing to play the insular role of "bua" (aunt) to her "bhatija" (nephew) instead of becoming "Didi" (elder sister) to the people.
Nearly 600 km away in North Bengal's Siliguri, the TMC supremo held a foot march and addressed a rally where she alleged the prime minister was "peddling lies to mislead voters" in her state, where eight-phase polling would take place between March 27 and April 29.
Meanwhile, in other developments, US State Secretary Antony Blinken has written to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing a United Nations-facilitated peace conference with representatives of six countries, including India, to discuss a "unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan".
In the letter sent to Ghani, Blinken said that Turkey would be approached to host a senior-level meeting of both sides in the coming weeks to finalise a peace agreement.
