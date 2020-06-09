Delhi hints at community transmission, but wants Centre to first admit it

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday said that the government can say that there is a community transmission in the national capital only after the Centre admits it.

Speaking ahead of the meeting called to review the possibility of community transmission, Jain said, "We can say that (there is community spread) only when Centre admits it. Community spread is when there are cases in which source (of infection) cannot be ascertained. Almost half of our cases are like this."

The Delhi government conducted the review meeting along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Deputy CM attended the meeting as CM is in isolation after he fell ill and showed symptoms of the viral infection.



Delhi Lt Governor has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discussthe Covid-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.



The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.

"The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same," an official said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh cases, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

Delhi will require almost 15,000 beds by the end of June since the number of cases is likely to touch the 1-lakh mark by then, according to a report submitted by an expert committee to the Delhi government. The five-member panel, headed by Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma, was constituted by the AAP government and submitted its report on Saturday.