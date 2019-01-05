We cannot fulfill our ambitions through children: Counsellor Viral Doshi

Viral Doshi started counselling, doing psychometric testing, and working with young people in the mid-1980s informally rather than as a career. What started as a hobby soon became a full- blown career, as parents increasingly value a university education and reach out to him for advice. Every year, he counsels 200 children heading off to college.

He also counsels children aged 14-16 years and helps them identify where their passions lie. Doshi lectures at forums across the country on where parents are going wrong and how affluence has its own challenges. Doshi shared his observations ...