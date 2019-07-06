We'll be transparent on everything, says TTD's new chairman YV Subba Reddy

YV Subba Reddy took over as the 50th chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which manages famous Lord Balaji and dozens of other temples, educational institutions and hospitals. In an interview with T E Narasimhan, Reddy answers questions about all the controversies surrounding the temple.

Edited excerpts What are your priorities as the new Chairman? I want to clean up the system and address the issues, including the alleged missing jewels of Swami (Lord Balaji), diamonds and the movement of cash without proper security. You may remember that such a movement of ...