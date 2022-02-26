We've set up 3 teams for exit out of western Ukraine: India envoy to Poland

-
Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mallick, on Friday (local time), said that the embassy has formed three teams that will assist in moving out of western Ukraine.
"Firstly, to all stranded students, stranded Indians on the Ukraine side, the government of Poland is doing a lot to provide easy transit into Poland to stranded people of all nationalities who are coming in via land border with Ukraine," said Indian envoy to Poland Nagma Mallick.
"We've set up 3 teams for the exit out of western Ukraine, including one in Lviv. Poland government is doing a lot to provide easy transit into Poland to stranded people of all nationalities," Mallick said.
Earlier on Friday, the latest advisory was issued for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland.
Indian nationals in western Ukraine desiring to be evacuated to India via Poland may note the coordinates of the Embassy Offices set up for the evacuation: -
(i) Liaison Office, Lviv - Vivek Singh -- Tel: +48 881 551 273
(ii) Embassy Office, Krakowiec - Shubham Kumar -- Tel.: +48 575 467 147
(iii) Embassy Office, Medyka - Ranjit Singh - Tel.: +48 575 762 557
Embassy Control Room, Warsaw - Sukhvinder Malik, Tel: +48606700105 & +48225400000
It is reiterated that Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public conveyance i.e. by bus or taxi, are advised to make for the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing.
The Government of Poland is allowing people to cross the border on foot only via the Shehyni-Medyka border point.
The Krakowiec crossing is for persons traveling in their own vehicles.
The embassy further advised Indians crossing into Poland to register their details by filling the Google Form (https://forms.gle/TPmtUeMh98Q4XgvP9) for processing their requests for seats in the repatriation flights.
