Mughal Gardens to open until March 16; visitor cap raised to 300 per slot

-
ALSO READ
Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum closed from today
Philips Fresh Air Mask review: Helps tide over feeling of breathlessness
Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
-
The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public until March 16, 2022 and the number of visitors per slot has been increased from 100 to 300, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday said.
It will remain open until March 16, except on Mondays, which are maintenance days and March 1, 2022 - a Gazetted holiday, between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs), it said.
Seven pre-booked hourly slots will be available between 1000 hrs and 1700 hrs, the statement said.
Each slot can now accommodate a maximum of 300 people, it said.
During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance among others, it said.
They will have to undergo thermal screening at the entry point. No visitor will be allowed without mask, the statement said.
Booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx.
Walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures, it said.
Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU