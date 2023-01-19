Weddings back with a bang in 2022; they cost 33% more than in 2021

After a two-year hiatus, are back with a bang in India. With the lockdown restrictions lifted, more and more Indians started looking for venues and vendors in 2022. According to data from the wedding technology platform WeddingWire India, the marriage search traffic was up 48.48 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021.

But with the intent to marry rising, the average expenditure per wedding also rose in 2022. The data further showed that compared to Rs 21 lakh in 2021, the wedding expenditure was up 33.33 per cent in 2022 to 28 lakhs.

The maximum number of families, however, wanted the to be intimate, even when the lockdown restrictions were lifted. 60.21 per cent of couples and families wanted a wedding with less than 100 guests, and only 13 per cent hosted a list of over 300 guests. The families are focussing more on a better experience at the .

Anam Zubair, head of marketing at WeddingWire India, said, "2022 was the year the wedding industry had been waiting for, especially as the last two years were uncertain and slightly limiting for the industry due to the pandemic. This year, we witnessed how the priority list changed for couples and their families. More than the guest list, it was the curated experience that they were spending most time and effort on. However, it was interesting to note that this barely made a difference in the earmarked budget."



December was the most popular month for marriages as 21.5 per cent, one in every five weddings in 2022, took place in that month only. It was followed by Feb (15.49 per cent). December 2, 2022 (Friday) was the most popular wedding date.

In terms of the days, Sunday was the most popular day of marriage, with 20 per cent choosing to get married on that day. It was followed by Friday (19.7 per cent).

emerges as the wedding capital of India



According to the data, topped the list of the top 3 cities that hosted the maximum number of weddings. Bangalore and Mumbai closely followed it. In 2020 too, hosted the highest number of weddings in India.

On the other hand, Tripura, Sikkim, and Imphal recorded the least number of weddings.

The data also revealed Lucknow, Jaipur, and Gurgaon were the top three Tier-2 cities for weddings.

Udaipur was the most sought-after venue for destination weddings, followed by Goa and Jaipur. Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and New York were the top three overseas locations with maximum traction.

The report revealed that venue vendors were the most in demand, with 29 per cent of bookings being made for the category. They were followed by wedding photographers and makeup artists at 11 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

In terms of venues, banquet halls were the most searched places, with 56 per cent of demand.