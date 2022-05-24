WEF 2022 at Davos: Lulu Group, Swiss Re line up investments in Telangana

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 1 at Davos Annual meeting
Day 1 at World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos: What business leaders said
-
Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday held a series of meetings with various industry leaders at the Telangana pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
On the first day of the WEF in Davos, many companies came forward and announced their plans to invest in Telangana after their meetings with the KTR who is leading the state delegation at the annual meet.
The Lulu Group announced that it will invest Rs 500 crore in Telangana. It will start its operations in the food processing sector in the state with a huge investment of Rs 500 crore.
On behalf of the Telangana government, KTR handed over the necessary permission documents to Lulu Group Chairman & MD, Yusuf Ali.
Ali said they will be laying the foundation stone for their food processing units soon. The company's unit would export food products from Telangana to foreign countries like Europe.
"We have already selected several areas in Hyderabad city in this regard and are in talks with the respective property owners. Our aim is to build an excellent shopping mall of international standards in Hyderabad city," he said.
KTR also welcomed Swiss Re, the world's largest insurance company to Telangana, which will set up its office in Hyderabad in August 2022. Swiss Re is a 160-year-old insurance organisation, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and operates in 80 locations globally.
Swiss Re's Hyderabad centre will start with an initial headcount of 250 and will focus on data and digital capabilities, product modelling, and risk management.
While speaking at a panel discussion on 'Telangana Life sciences Industry's Vision For 2030', KTR stated that the life sciences sector in India needs revolutionary reforms to strengthen the sector and compete with the world.
According to KTR, India needs a conducive regulatory framework in the life sciences sector.
KTR highlighted that Telangana is known as the "Vaccine CapitaDavosl of the World" and Life Sciences capital of the country. He added that Hyderabad Pharma City spread across 19,000 acres will be the world's largest pharma cluster.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU