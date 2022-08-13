JUST IN
Over 7.4 mn cases settled during third National Lok Adalat today: NALSA
China calls for India to reiterate its support for one-China policy
Didn't let China infiltrate into India's territory: Rajnath Singh
Writers condemn attack on Rushdie, stress on upholding freedom of speech
Prez Murmu to deliver maiden address to nation on eve of Independence Day
Delhi LG inaugurates 15 smart MCD schools, gives letters to 187 workers
Cultivation of maize, mustard, moong need to be promoted: ICAR chief
Mumbai reports 867 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 4,624
Implement recommendations of Sanskrit Commission set up by UPA: Minister
Expected better outcome in research, academics through Siddha: Sonowal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Shrikant case: Swami Prasad sends defamation notice to Noida police chief
Business Standard

West Bengal logs 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 5,884

The COVID-19 toll rose to 21,420 as three more deaths were reported from different parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Topics
West Bengal | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

coronavirus
Photo: PTI

West Bengal reported 461 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,02,008, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate is 4.11 per cent.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 21,420 as three more deaths were reported from different parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state now has 5,884 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,74,704 people have recovered from the disease, including 706 on Saturday, it said.

West Bengal had reported 472 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday

A total of 2,61,29,626 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 23:29 IST

`