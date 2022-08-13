West Bengal logs 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 5,884

reported 461 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,02,008, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate is 4.11 per cent.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 21,420 as three more deaths were reported from different parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state now has 5,884 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,74,704 people have recovered from the disease, including 706 on Saturday, it said.

had reported 472 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday



A total of 2,61,29,626 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

