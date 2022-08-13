JUST IN
Rushdie's stabbing suspect sympathetic to Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Rpt
1 in 4 kids hospitalised for Covid-19, MIS-C had symptoms for months: Study
325 kg explosives reach Noida's Supertech Twin Tower; demolition on Aug 28
5 die in Bihar's Saran district, suspected to have consumed hooch
Unnao rape survivor moves SC seeking transfer of case from Unnao to Delhi
Gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal
Generally cloudy sky with drizzle expected during the day in Delhi: IMD
Rajasthan: Churu administration launches 'Computer Sakhi' for rural women
Residential building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane, nobody injured
Data story: India adds 15,815 new Covid cases, 68 deaths in 24 hours
CUET-UG postponed for 11K candidates to accommodate exam centre choice
CUET-UG postponed for 11K candidates to accommodate exam centre choice
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again, to remain in isolation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation

Sonia Gandhi | Coronavirus | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 58th death anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

Earlier this week, her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 13:42 IST

