Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again, to remain in isolation

president Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and will remain in isolation.

Earlier this week, her daughter and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive.

" President Smt. has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh said in a tweet Saturday.

had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well.

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)