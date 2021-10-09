West Bengal post-poll violence case: CBI arrests 11 from East Medinipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 11 people from East Medinipur in connection with incidents of violence following the assembly elections earlier this year.

The agency said it probing the matter and numerous cases have been registered.

Earlier in August this year, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored probe into incidents of post-poll violence in The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes.

A seven-member committee set up by the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier looked into the incidents of violence following the assembly elections in the state and recommended a court-monitored probe.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the violence-affected areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)