West Bengal reports 574 new Covid cases, two more deaths in a day

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,20,803 on Wednesday as 574 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 19,568, a health bulletin said.
Three fresh fatalities were registered in Kolkata, two in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, and one in Uttar Dinajpur, it said.
The state now has 7,576 active cases, while 15,93,659 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 568 in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.33 per cent.
The state has thus far tested over 2.06 crore samples for COVID-19, including 37,551 in the last 24 hours.
