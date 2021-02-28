Western Railways, BMC collect Rs 5.97 lakh in fines as Covid cases rise

-
ALSO READ
No second Covid wave in Mumbai, case spike due to higher testing: BMC chief
BMC to add 250 ICU beds as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Mumbai
Covid-19: Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local train services
Record 97,894 infections pushes India's Covid-19 tally to over 5.1 million
From Feb 5-18, Covid positivity rate oscillated between 0 and 0.9%: Data
-
Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Western Railways in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a total fine of Rs 5.97 lakh during February.
As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined after they were caught without face masks in public spaces.
With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of Rs 75,200 in fines.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, and reported as many as 8,623 new cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths on Saturday, the State Health Department informed.
The total cases in the state now stands at 21,46,777, including 20,20,951 recoveries, 52,092 deaths and 72,530 active cases.
Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on February 21 that the following eight days would decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU