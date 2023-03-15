What about our onboarding? Freshers who got offer letters ask Wipro

Freshers who received offer letters from are seeking updates regarding their candidature. The IT giant had issued

offer letters to fresh graduates, and they have been waiting for their onboarding to begin, according to a report published in

The Times of India (TOI).

Wipro's HR lead Saurabh Govil, and Chairman Rishad Premji, have been receiving comments and reactions on their social media platforms regarding the same.

Candidates have reached out to these executives through LinkedIn posts and tweets. One of the posts read, "Please plan properly before giving offer letters to freshers. Give offer letters to students if you can onboard them fast after graduation."

Anguished candidates wrote on one of Govil's posts that the company should either begin the onboarding process or communicate formally that would not be taking their candidature forward, the report said.

Students are also commenting on various tweets posted by Premji. They are using the hashtag #WiproOnboardUs2022 to communicate their grievance. Premji was asked on one of his tweets, "Basic question: When will elite candidates get onboarding? Please (do) not give a system generated answer," the TOI report added.