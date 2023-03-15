JUST IN
Dhami attends meet chaired by Rajnath to boost infra on northern borders
Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know
Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies reports of mandatory lab testing of OS updates
Walt Disney Co hunts for person responsible for leaking Ant-Man script
LIVE: US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
Prez panel discusses EADs for those waiting for green card for over 5 yrs
Prez panel recommends extending grace period for H1-B workers to 180 days
TMS Ep389: Repo rate hike, HUL CEO Rohit Jawa, YES Bank, contagion risk
West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam: ED arrests TMC's Santanu Banerjee
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
US recognises McMahon Line as intl boundary between China, Arunachal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

What about our onboarding? Freshers who got offer letters ask Wipro

Anguished candidates wrote on one of Govil's posts that the company should either start the onboarding process or communicate formally that Wipro would not be taking their candidature forward

Topics
Wipro | Techies job offers | Indian IT jobs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Freshers who received offer letters from Wipro are seeking updates regarding their candidature. The IT giant had issued
offer letters to fresh graduates, and they have been waiting for their onboarding to begin, according to a report published in
The Times of India (TOI).

Wipro's HR lead Saurabh Govil, and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, have been receiving comments and reactions on their social media platforms regarding the same.

Candidates have reached out to these executives through LinkedIn posts and tweets. One of the posts read, "Please plan properly before giving offer letters to freshers. Give offer letters to students if you can onboard them fast after graduation."

Anguished candidates wrote on one of Govil's posts that the company should either begin the onboarding process or communicate formally that Wipro would not be taking their candidature forward, the report said.

Students are also commenting on various tweets posted by Premji. They are using the hashtag #WiproOnboardUs2022 to communicate their grievance. Premji was asked on one of his tweets, "Basic question: When will elite candidates get onboarding? Please (do) not give a system generated answer," the TOI report added.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wipro

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 10:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU