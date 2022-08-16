What is Bal Aadhaar card? Benefits, eligibility, and other details

In the renewed effort to reach out to more children in the 0-5 age group under the Bal initiative, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled more than 7.9 million children during the first four months (April-July) of the current financial year.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, while 26.4 million children in the 0-5 age group had Bal by the end of March 31, 2022, this number has increased to 34.3 million by the end of July 2022.

"Enrolments of children in the 0-5 age group in states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have already covered more than 70 per cent of the targeted age group. Registration of children (0-5 age group) has also done exceedingly well in several other states and UTs including Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep," an official statement said.

Overall, saturation at present is around 94 per cent. Aadhaar saturation among adults is almost 100 per cent.

What is Bal Aadhaar?

Children in the age group of 0-5 years are issued 'Bal Aadhaar'. Bal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children right from birth.

Collection of biometric (fingerprints and iris) data is a key feature in issuing Aadhaar as the same is required to establish uniqueness. However, for Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years, these biometrics are not collected.

To differentiate the Bal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, it is issued in blue colour, with a remark that this is valid till the child attains the age of 5 years. On attaining the age of 5, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update.



Aadhaar enrolment of children in the age group of 0-5 years are carried out based on the facial image of the child, and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian (having a valid Aadhaar). A proof of relationship document (preferably birth certificate) is collected at the time of enrolment for Bal Aadhaar.

On attaining the age of five, the child is required to furnish his or her biometrics at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete a process called mandatory biometric update (MBU). The MBU process goes through a de-duplication process. After completion of this process, the child is issued a normal Aadhaar without any change in the Aadhaar number.

How to register for Bal Aadhaar? Visit the official website of -- uidai.gov.in

Click on 'Book an Appointment' or 'Locate an Enrolment Center' under 'My Aadhaar' tab on the homepage

Enter details like your name, mobile number, address, e-mail, etc.

Click on 'proceed to book appointment' option

Visit any authorised Aadhaar enrolment centre with birth certificate, proof of identity and address documents

Parents need to provide their Aadhaar card while registering for Bal Aadhaar card

Facial image of the child and biometric authentication of the parent/guardian is required

Save the acknowledgement slip for future reference

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit identifying number given by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the residents of India after a certain verification process.