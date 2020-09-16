What, where, and when: Here's how data collectors track all details

A recent series of investigative reports alleges that Chinese analytics company, Zhenhua Data Information Technology, has collected data on 10,000 Indians, among them several prominent personalities. Now how does one collect and analyse data of this nature? Well, much of this data is public, or semi-public.

Any 21st century individual spews data continuously. Also note that while the Supreme Court of India affirmed, back in 2017, that privacy is a fundamental right, India has no personal data privacy law. Moreover, the proposed legislation gives the government a free hand to collect ...