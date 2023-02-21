JUST IN
Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM
President Vladimir Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address
More insurance players key to achieve insurance for all goal by 2047: Irdai
UP children being trained as student police cadets under program by MHA
Adani Ports to prepay Rs 1,000 cr in commercial papers maturing in March
Death toll rises to 8 as 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria
Three departments taking measures to reduce road accidents: Goa CM
Act as link between people and govt: Governor to Arunachal Pradesh MLAs
Prevalence of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 jumps to over 80% in US
Women's participation must grow in all state Assemblies: President Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 cr mark globally
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wheat crop reaches vegetative phase in MP, parts of Punjab, Haryana

Wheat crop has reached the maximum vegetative stage in Madhya Pradesh, parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to the Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre (MNCFC)

Topics
Rabi crop | Madhya Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A labourer piles up wheat grain at the New Grain Market as its procurement is picking up, amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: PTI

Wheat crop has reached the maximum vegetative stage in Madhya Pradesh, parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to the Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre (MNCFC).

Whereas in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, wheat crop is yet to reach the maximum vegetative phase due to delay in sowing, it said in its latest report.

The life cycle of a wheat plant is divided into three main development phases, namely the vegetative phase, in which leafs and tillers are developed; the reproductive phase, and the grain fill stage.

The wheat crop normally enters the grain fill stage in March and any unusual rise in temperature could cause yield damage.

Wheat is the main rabi crop, the harvesting of which will begin from end of next month. The government has projected a record wheat output of 112.18 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June).

The government has set up a committee to monitor impact of rise in temperature on the wheat crop in order to avoid the repeat of last year when the output had declined due to heatwave.

MNCFC has been established under the aegis of the agriculture ministry to operationalise the use of space and related technology for better agricultural forecasting and drought assessment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rabi crop

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU