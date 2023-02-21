JUST IN
Business Standard

Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the Assembly that special allowance is given to employees as per their geographical location.

Topics
Haryana | Manohar Lal Khattar | Haryana Government

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Replying to a question asked by Congress member Aftab Ahmed regarding the abolition of special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district, the Chief Minister said the doctors would get arrears of special allowance from August 2022.

Earlier this allowance was only for the doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well, he added.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:55 IST

