Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM

-
ALSO READ
Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh
Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana
Matter will remain biased until Sandeep Singh resigns, says woman coach
Khap panchayat's ultimatum to Haryana govt: Arrest Sandeep, or face protest
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the Assembly that special allowance is given to employees as per their geographical location.
Replying to a question asked by Congress member Aftab Ahmed regarding the abolition of special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district, the Chief Minister said the doctors would get arrears of special allowance from August 2022.
Earlier this allowance was only for the doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well, he added.
--IANS
vg/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU