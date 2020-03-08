When PM Modi signed off, and seven 'women achievers' shared their stories

Seven women shared their life stories on the social media handles of Prime Minister on Sunday to mark the International Women’s Day. Three of them also received the Nari Shakti Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon.

Last week, the PM had tweeted that he planned to give up his social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook to women achievers on International Women’s Day.

The seven women were chosen from different regions, economic and social strata of the country. Work done by them has also helped create awareness about schemes of the Modi government, particularly Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission for water conservation. The videos these seven women shared on social media were viewed widely.

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” Modi tweeted from his personal @narendramodi handle in the morning.



Prime Minister poses for group photographs with the Nari Shakti Puraskar winners 2019. PTI

“India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them,” the PM tweeted with hashtag “She Inspires Us”.

The seven women who shared their “life journeys” included Kalavati Devi, a mason from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, who has helped construct over 4,000 toilets; mushroom farmer Bina Devi from Bihar’s Munger; and Arifa Jan from Srinagar in Kashmir, who works to preserve and popularize Kashmiri handicrafts. Kalavati, Bina, and Jan also received the Nari Shakti awards.

Apart from the three, others who handled the PM’s social media handles were Maharashtra’s Vijaya Pawar, who works to conserve handicrafts of the state’s Banjara community, philanthropist and founder of Food Bank India Sneha Mohandoss, bomb blast survivor Malavika Iyer, and Hyderabad based water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh.

Before handing over his handle to women, Modi wished former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on her birthday. First to use the PM’s social media handles was Chennai’s Sneha Mohandoss.