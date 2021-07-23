White House says no decision to change Covid-19 mandate on wearing masks

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: California's Los Angeles county reimposes indoor mask mandate
Covid-19 crisis: India draws lessons from Bangladesh's mask study
Cheap imports of masks from China push US manufacturers to the brink
White House spokesman suspended for a week for 'threatening reporter'
White House denies pausing $100 mn military aid package to Ukraine
-
The White House says there's been no decision to change the COVID-19 guidance on wearing face masks.
Press secretary Jen Psaki insisted Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and not the White House, makes the decisions about public health.
Psaki says any change in the guidance would come from CDC.
The current guidance is that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks while those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear them.
White House and public health officials have been discussing whether to update the mask guidance because of the surge in COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing Thursday that while her agency is always reviewing the data, the recommendations haven't changed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU