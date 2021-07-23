Rajasthan govt gives in-principle approval to reopen schools from Aug

-
ALSO READ
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
-
Amid decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has given in-principle approval to reopen schools and other educational institutions from next month, according to an official statement on Thursday.
Schools in the state will reopen on August 2. Also, the government has decided to conduct regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools.
The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday.
According to the statement, the state cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has agreed in-principle to make regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools and to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state for teaching work
Many other decisions, including approval of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021 and amendment in various service rules, were taken in the meeting.
After the meeting, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "In the Cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools in the state from August 2."
However, it was not yet clear schools of which classes are going to open.
According to the statement, the Council of Ministers decided that regular recruitment would now be done for the new cadre of computer instructors as per the budget announcement made by the chief minister.
In the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held on opening various educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities for teaching work. The Council of Ministers sought the opinion of expert doctors.
It was agreed in-principle in the Council of Ministers that it would be appropriate to open educational institutions, following Covid protocol and taking all precautions.
In this regard, the date announcement and standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued separately.
Along with this, Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rule-2021 was approved for effective implementation of the Jan Aadhaar Scheme.
In the meeting, the draft of amendment in the Rajasthan Tourism Business (Facilitation and Regulation) Act-2010 was approved.
The cabinet also approved amendment in the Rajasthan Computer and Subordinate Services Rules-1992 for appointment to the post of Information Assistant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU