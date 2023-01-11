JUST IN
Judiciary expected to follow principle of separation of powers: Om Birla
NIA arrests two more alleged operatives of Islamic State from Karnataka
Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed
Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on 'RRR' Golden Globe win
Lakhimpur case: May take 5-yrs to conclude trial in normal course, SC told
IMF sees India as 'bright spot' in global economy, says PM Modi at MP GIS
More cheetahs to arrive in Kuno, tourist safari allowed from Feb: MP CM
India's EV battery challenge to China hampered by lithium, copper crunch
Ganga Vilas cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused urinating midair
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Why Go First leaving without a busload of passengers is not a small mistake

Here's what happens behind the scenes from the time of check-in to take-off

Topics
DGCA | Air passengers | Aviation industry

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Go First
This is a practice followed by all airlines â€“ that if a passenger fails to turn up at boarding, his or her bag is offloaded.

Airlines are known to leave behind or lose bags, but in a bizarre case on Monday (January 9), a Go First Bengaluru-Delhi flight took off leaving behind 55 passengers. What’s more, the aircraft flew to Delhi carrying their luggage.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DGCA

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 16:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.