Why mob violence isn't recognised for what it is in today's Bihar

At first glance, there is nothing that sets Pithori Nandlal, a village in Saran district some 100 km north of Patna, apart from any other village in Bihar. Lush green fields, cattle on the roads, rows of thatched roofs punctured by a few pucca houses suggesting a dash of prosperity here and there — on the surface, it all appears ordinary.

For the last few days, however, the air in this village has been rife with tension. Last week, a mob killed three men in Pithori Nandlal on the suspicion of being cattle thieves. The police claim the villagers caught them red-handed while they ...