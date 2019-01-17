Why type when you can now dictate WhatsApp messages through voice command

Do you feel too lazy to type lengthy messages? If yes, you are in luck. The messaging platform has introduced a voice feature — Dictation — that allows users to dictate any text that they would have otherwise had to type, according to News18.

While this feature already existed on virtual assistants like Apple's Siri or Google Assistant, what's new is that will introduce a new mic icon on the keyboard for easy accessibility.





Here's how to use the new feature:

1. Open the chat window of the person you want to send the message

2. On your virtual keyboard, you will see a mic icon.

3. Once you tap on the mic icon, it will start recording whatever you speak.

4. The dictated message will appear on your keyboard

5. You can edit the same before sending the final message.