Andhra CM disburses Rs 699 cr for students' education fee reimbursement
Business Standard

Will bring out private vehicles scrapping policy: Union minister Choubey

The senior BJP leader from Bihar also attacked the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government terming it "goonda raj 2.0"

vehicle scrapping policy | Passenger Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Photo: ANI
Ashwini Kumar Choubey. Photo: ANI

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said the government has taken various steps to bring down pollution and will soon bring out a policy on the scrapping of private vehicles aged more than 15 years.

He was addressing reporters at 'Meet the Press' in Nagpur.

A policy is already in place for scrapping old government vehicles.

Replying to a query on whether a similar policy will be brought for private vehicles older than 15 years, Choubey said, "A high-level joint meeting of the Ministry of Environment and nine other departments was held recently. The government is working on a policy to encourage private vehicles older than 15 years to go for scrapping after getting a (vehicle) health certificate.

"The government will give a 25 per cent rebate on the purchase of new vehicles (to those) having the scrap certificates. Besides, new vehicles will be registered free," he added.

Describing the proposed move as a "revolutionary step", the minister said advisories are being sent to all States to prepare a new scrap policy for private vehicles, which will prove beneficial for them.

The senior BJP leader from Bihar also attacked the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government terming it "goonda raj 2.0".

He expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Bihar in the 2025 state elections and also perform well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 21:10 IST

