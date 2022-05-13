Will remain in touch with India on fighting Russian aggression: White House

-
ALSO READ
China can't cover for the impact of US, European sanctions on Russia: Psaki
Explained: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians over Ukraine
US warns Putin of significant consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
US to continue engaging with India over Ukraine crisis: White House
-
The United States continues to be in close touch with India about its efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression, the White House said on Thursday.
"We continue to remain in close touch with India about our efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression. That means implementing and abiding by sanctions that have been put in place," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.
US Deputy Security Advisor Dileep Singh recently took a trip to India to have a conversation about that, she said.
"We continue to encourage countries to speak out about Russian aggression. And obviously on COVID-19, we have been an important partner with India in providing supply and vaccines in their times of need over the course of the last 15 months and certainly will continue to work with them on that," Psaki said in response to a question.
Responding to another question, Psaki said she is sure President Biden would travel to two Quad countries -- India and Australia -- in the future. Biden is scheduled to travel to Japan and South Korea later this month.
"I am sure he will, in the future. But we have two foreign trips we are still trying to finalise at this point. And so I do not have any predictions about when," Psaki said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU