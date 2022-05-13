Mamata asks PM to release MGNREGA, Awas Yojana funds without any delay

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Central Government isn't releasing funds to Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.
The CM requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds "without any further delay."
In the letter, Banerjee wrote, "It was very astonishing that the Government of India is not releasing funds to West Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana. You are aware that MGNREGA forms an important part of livelihood of rural people."
She stated that the Act mandates that wages must be paid within 15 days.
"In West Bengal, wage payment is pending for more than four months as Government of India is not releasing funds to the State to the tune of nearly Rs 6500 Crore-Rs 3000 Crore against wage liabilities and Rs 3500 Crore against non-wage liabilities", added the Bengal CM.
Writing about the Awas Yojna, Banerjee said, "West Bengal is No. 1 in the country and from 2016-17, more than 32 lakh houses have been constructed in the State. Despite this performance, fresh allocation of funds to west Bengal is pending.."
Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Narendra Modi on COVID vaccines and oxygen deficiency during COVID, NEET and PG exams.
