Will take 4-5 months to publish Phase-3 trial data of ZyCoV-D: Zydus MD

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%
Will have clarity on price of ZyCoV-D next week, says Zydus Group MD
Zydus Cadila's Covid jab likely to get emergency use approval this week
Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine for children above 12 years gets EUA in India
Expert panel green signals Cadila's 3-dose DNA plasmid vaccine ZyCoV-D
-
Managing Director of Zydus Group Dr Sharvil Patel on Saturday said that his firm will soon apply for the Indian drug regulator's approval to conduct trials of ZyCoV-D on children above 2 years and added that it will take another 4-5 months to publish the phase 3 data of the Covid vaccine.
The Ahmedabad-based pharma company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCOV-D, the world's first and India's indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 which will be administered in humans including adults and children 12 years and above.
However, the pharma company has not published phase 3 data of trials yet.
"So, the full phase 3 data will show not only the efficacy of the vaccine but also the safety and long-term immunogenicity details which is at least followed up for the next 3-6 months. So, for the full report to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, it will take at least four to five months," Dr Patel told ANI.
Asked about trials conducted on adolescents, he said, "Trials have been conducted at 50 centres across the country. I am not aware of centres for only children. Overall the trials on 28,000 volunteers have been conducted at 50 centres. We have conducted the trials on 1,400 children in the 12-18 years age group."
The Managing Director of Zydus Group said that the firm did not found any severe side effects related to its vaccine in the 12-18 years age group and adults.
"In the age group of 12-18 years and adults, we have not seen severe side effects related to the vaccine. We haven't seen any deaths related to the vaccine. We have seen that the vaccine and the placebo which is the non-vaccinated have shown the same kind of mild effects related to the vaccine," he said.
Asked when the trials on children between 2-12 years will commence, Dr Patel said, "In the younger age group, we have not started them yet. We are working now with the regulators to work on a program to do a study for the younger age group as well. We will be applying for trials in one-two week to start the trials. But we hope that we can conduct trials on them very soon."
Responding to a question on the cost of ZyCoV-D vaccine, he said, "We have not had that discussion yet (on pricing) with the vaccine task force or with the Centre. So, once we are able to have that discussion, we will apprise everybody."
Further, Dr Patel explained about getting other manufacturers to scale up the vaccine production.
"We have spoken to a few CMOs who potentially can make the vaccine but they don't have very large capacities but will use them for some additional capacity. We are also having discussions that are ongoing outside India where companies with large capacities on DNA platform are able to make it and we are having discussions right now."
"So, we are hopeful that we can achieve a target of producing 4-5 crores doses by the end of January," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU